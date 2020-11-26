Companies

Disney cuts 4,000 more jobs as Covid-19 hits theme parks

The latest cuts take the number of layoffs, mostly at Disney’s entertainment parks, to 32,000

26 November 2020 - 22:46 Thomas Seal
A woman uses her mobile phone inside Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California, the US, November 19 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Walt Disney announced another 4,000 job cuts on Thursday after Covid-19 lockdowns forced the closure of its theme parks.

It takes the number of layoffs in the first half of fiscal 2021, mostly at Disney’s parks, experiences and products divisions, to 32,000 — more than 1/10 of its total workforce. The company’s parks in California remain closed due to a standoff with the state over lockdown measures.

Results earlier in November revealed how the coronavirus pandemic has hammered Disney’s traditional businesses such as studios, parks and cruises while accelerating a pivot to streaming. The theme parks showed a loss of $1.1bn in quarterly results this month, made up for by surging growth in its on-demand video platform Disney+, which smashed subscriber number estimates.

CEO  Bob Chapek, who took over from long-time chief Bob Iger in February, shook up the company’s management structure in October to further emphasise streaming. With movie theatres still closed, Disney released its remake of Mulan on Disney+.

Disney shares are up 3.1% in 2020  through to the end of Wednesday.

Bloomberg

Danone cuts up to 2,000 jobs after Covid-19 hit

The company aims to fix its business model in post-Covid landscape as new products and bottled water sales plunge
3 days ago

Global campaign calls for action against Amazon on Black Friday

Germany's Verdi trade union plans walkouts and other smaller protests are planned around the world
3 hours ago

US health authority escalates warning for cruise travel over Covid-19 spread

Travellers advised to avoid any trips on cruise ships worldwide
4 days ago

Airbnb IPO filing reveals how pandemic has devastated rentals

The company says any projections for growth — including an eventual path to profitability — depend on a vaccine and the spread of Covid-19 being ...
1 week ago

