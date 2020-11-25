Companies Company comment Mettle departs JSE for the second time BL PREMIUM

Not many JSE companies have managed to twice list and delist in little more than 20 years. But Mettle — albeit in slightly different forms — looks like having achieved just that.

This week shareholders voted for a 210c a share buyout offer from Mantessa Capital, a development that will see Mettle delisted after scarcely two years on the JSE (after being unbundled from property group Tradehold)...