Company comment
Mettle departs JSE for the second time
25 November 2020 - 19:12
Not many JSE companies have managed to twice list and delist in little more than 20 years. But Mettle — albeit in slightly different forms — looks like having achieved just that.
This week shareholders voted for a 210c a share buyout offer from Mantessa Capital, a development that will see Mettle delisted after scarcely two years on the JSE (after being unbundled from property group Tradehold)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now