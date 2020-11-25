Companies company comment Cash is still king as consumers spurn digital payments BankservAfrica says nine out of 10 payments made in SA are still in cash BL PREMIUM

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against the use of cash to do business. But even as the world has been overtaken by a flurry of companies offering alternatives to physical cash payments, cash is still king.

Jan Pilbauer, CEO at BankservAfrica, says nine out of 10 payments made in SA are still in cash...