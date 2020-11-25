company comment
Cash is still king as consumers spurn digital payments
BankservAfrica says nine out of 10 payments made in SA are still in cash
25 November 2020 - 19:17
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against the use of cash to do business. But even as the world has been overtaken by a flurry of companies offering alternatives to physical cash payments, cash is still king.
Jan Pilbauer, CEO at BankservAfrica, says nine out of 10 payments made in SA are still in cash...
