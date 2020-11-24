COMPANY COMMENT
SA businesses may soon need a WhatsApp strategy
WhatsApp allows entrepreneurs a way to run informal delivery businesses
24 November 2020 - 18:38
It is easy to assume that a large proportion of South Africans are not connected to the internet. That is until one realises how many smartphones are sold.
Pep stores, the biggest phone seller in SA, sold 10-million handsets in the year to end-September and 55%, or 5.5-million, were smartphones, according to parent company Pepkor...
