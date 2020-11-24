Companies

Goldman Sachs moves to start Paris trading venue as Brexit nears

24 November 2020 - 10:17 Viren Vaghela
A Goldman Sachs office board in Sydney, Australia. Picture: REUTERS
London — Goldman Sachs is planning a European stock trading platform to ensure its clients can still buy and sell shares even without a post-Brexit agreement to allow dealing in London.

The Wall Street bank has applied to French regulators to start a Paris-based trading venue called Sigma X Europe, according to the company. It intends to open by January 4 subject to regulatory approvals.

“It’s critically important for us to have the capabilities in place for all our clients to respond to what we believe will be a changing of the liquidity landscape in Europe and the UK post-Brexit,” Elizabeth Martin, global head of futures and equities electronic trading at Goldman Sachs, said.

Goldman joins rivals including Cboe Europe and London Stock Exchange Group in forming venues in European cities to ward off disruption at the end of the year, when Britain loses automatic rights to host trading in most EU shares for clients inside the bloc.

Martin believes London will lose most of its trading volumes in EU stocks. About a third of European share trading takes place in London, with an average of €26.6bn a day during October, according to data from Cboe.

Sigma X Europe will operate a private stock market, known as a dark pool, as well as a periodic auction book. It will accept all European-based firms regulated under the bloc’s market rules known as MiFID II. It plans to start trading EU stocks across 15 markets. Goldman’s original London-based Sigma X venue will continue to list both UK and EU stocks.

Investors within the EU can only buy and sell stocks in countries that are deemed to have rules as robust as the bloc’s through a convoluted system known as equivalence. EU authorities are yet to grant this recognition to the UK and industry bodies are pessimistic about progress before a separate trade deal is hammered out.

Bloomberg

Business leaders call on Trump to concede election and begin transition

Among the 164 who signed the open letter to Trump are Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
World
12 hours ago

Wall Street gears up for job cuts as pandemic drags on

Banks have started to trim small numbers, but 2021 is expected to bring deeper cuts
Opinion
2 days ago

Poland and Hungary holding up EU Covid-19 relief over ‘rule-of-law provisions’

Hungary calls the provisions ‘blackmail’ while Poland says are forcing it to accept EU regulations on gay marriage, abortion and press freedoms
World
4 days ago

