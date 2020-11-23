Companies

Jeff Bezos invests in Africa-focused fintech start-up Chipper Cash

San Fransisco-based company enables instant cross-border mobile money transfers in Africa and hopes to expand into business payment solutions and cryptocurrency trading options

23 November 2020 - 20:40 Bella Genga
Jeff Bezos. Picture: REUTERS
Jeff Bezos. Picture: REUTERS

Jeff Bezos has agreed to invest in Africa-focused financial technology company Chipper Cash, making it his first start-up investment on the continent.

The world’s richest man’s personal venture capital fund, Bezos Expeditions, supported the Series B funding led by Ribbit Capital, which raised $30m for the San Fransisco-based company.

Bezos’s backing of Chipper Cash will “widen the company’s product suite through inclusion of more business payment solutions, cryptocurrency trading options, and investment services”, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Chipper Cash enables instant cross-border mobile money transfers in Africa and abroad and will use the funds for expansion into countries it will announce in 2021. The company has 3-million users on its platform across Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria and SA, and processes an average of 80,000 transactions daily, according to the statement.

“We are responding to the demand from customers on our P2P platform who also have business enterprises,” Chipper Cash CEO  Ham Serunjogi said in the statement.

Bloomberg 

