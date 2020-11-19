Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: DataProphet and Snapplify grow during the pandemic

Michael Avery talks to a panel about navigating their companies through the pandemic

19 November 2020 - 15:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GAJUS
Picture: 123RF/GAJUS

There is a certain streak that runs the slightly mad men and women who forgo the safety of salaried employment, who cast away from safe harbours to venture out into new lands where “Here be dragons”.

Michael Avery speaks to Keet van Zyl, co-founder of venture capital firm Knife Capital; Frans Cronje, CEO and co-founder of DataProphet, an artificial intelligence company for autonomous manufacturing growth, that recently raised $6m; and Wesley Lynch, CEO and founder of Snapplify, an edtech marketplace for digital learning, about navigating their way through the pandemic.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about navigating their companies through the pandemic.

ENTREPRENEUR: Mike Sharman, founder of MatchKit

The award-winning marketing maven has created a global website-building start-up aimed at sports professionals
News & Fox
12 hours ago

Best books of 2020: Technology

John Thornhill selects his must-read titles on innovation and artificial intelligence — and Facebook
Life
1 day ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Be daring and take bigger risks when investing in venture capital projects

While investing in hotels is for conservative investors, KNF Ventures has a targeted internal rate of return of 40%
Opinion
9 months ago

The rainmaker: Is Michael Jordaan SA’s Steve Jobs?

A successful banker turned venture capitalist, Michael Jordaan is the new breed of SA entrepreneur. Two of his ventures, Bank Zero and Rain, attest ...
Features
1 year ago

Snapplify’s Econet tie-up to expand reach to African readers

Snapplify offers "e-learning solutions" in SA and Kenya and has a catalogue of about 240,000 leisure and educational titles
Companies
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray finds equity valuations attractive
Companies / Financial Services
2.
SA insurers could be liable for billions after ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Woolworths reports sales fall as shoppers avoid ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ninety One hit by tech stock trends
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Virgin Active drops a dumbbell on Brait
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Vodacom Business tackles device affordability for e-learning in SA

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Moving online when students protest is now almost a given

Opinion

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Africa’s iGDP: hope and frustration and everything inbetween

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.