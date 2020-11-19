WATCH: DataProphet and Snapplify grow during the pandemic

There is a certain streak that runs the slightly mad men and women who forgo the safety of salaried employment, who cast away from safe harbours to venture out into new lands where “Here be dragons”.

Michael Avery speaks to Keet van Zyl, co-founder of venture capital firm Knife Capital; Frans Cronje, CEO and co-founder of DataProphet, an artificial intelligence company for autonomous manufacturing growth, that recently raised $6m; and Wesley Lynch, CEO and founder of Snapplify, an edtech marketplace for digital learning, about navigating their way through the pandemic.