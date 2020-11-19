Companies

BuzzFeed to buy HuffPost online news service from Verizon

19 November 2020 - 21:05 Gerry Smith and Scott Moritz
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

BuzzFeed   will buy the HuffPost online news service from Verizon Communications, marking the latest shake-up for new-media publishers.

BuzzFeed and Verizon’s media arm also agreed to syndicate each other’s content in a broader partnership, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. As part of the deal, Verizon is acquiring a minority stake in BuzzFeed, which will use the telecoms giant’s advertising platform to reach more customers. Specific terms were not disclosed.

The deal is a reunion of sorts for BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti, who cofounded HuffPost.

“I have vivid memories of growing HuffPost into a major news outlet in its early years, but BuzzFeed is making this acquisition because we believe in the future of HuffPost and the potential it has to continue to define the media landscape for years to come,” Peretti said in the statement.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the deal.

Verizon has been seeking ways to pare down a media business that was previously led by Tim Armstrong. Under his plan, the company set out to turn a collection of dot-com brands — such as  AOL and Yahoo! — into a thriving online-advertising business, but the strategy never took off.

After changing the name from Oath to Verizon Media Group and cutting staff, the carrier’s new CEO has focused primarily on what the company does best: wireless service.

Bloomberg

Twitter hires veteran hacker Mudge as head of security

Peiter Zatko’s appointment follows an attack on the social media platform in July
Companies
2 days ago

More local shows on cards after Canal+ and MultiChoice deal

The making of higher-budget African shows will help Showmax grow a local content offering that has helped to differentiate from Netflix
Companies
6 days ago

Spotify steps up podcast push with purchase of Megaphone

Spotify’s bet on podcasts has helped drive up its shares 83% in 2020
Companies
1 week ago

New York Times and Fox News unlikely to miss Trump — for a while

US president is already sliding on news lists, but that may change deeper into a Biden presidency
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Virgin Active drops a dumbbell on Brait
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Allan Gray finds equity valuations attractive
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Woolworths reports sales fall as shoppers avoid ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Magda Wierzycka says Reserve Bank’s offshore ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SA insurers could be liable for billions after ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.