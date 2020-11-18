Companies COMPANY COMMENT Women not investing enough Report shows that women are falling behind men when it comes to investing for their retirement BL PREMIUM

A new research paper by 10X Investments, titled the SA Retirement Reality Report, shows that women are falling behind men when it comes to investing for their retirement.

While the report found that women are more likely to be savers than men, with 32% saying they saved money versus 28% of men, they were less likely to be investors.