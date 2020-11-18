Companies

WATCH: SMEs the missing piece of the SA investment puzzle

Michael Avery talks to entrepreneurs about how necessity helped them face and overcome the Covid-19 crisis

18 November 2020
As the third SA Investment Conference gets underway, a key piece of the economic recovery puzzle is glaringly absent. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the lifeblood of the economy and so far the president’s promises to improve the ease of doing business have yielded little in the way of results.

Michael Avery speaks to Pavlo Phitides, the co-founder and CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator; and entrepreneurs Karin Igesund, owner of Packtown, and Brian Makwaiba, creator of Vuleka Platform, about how necessity helped them face and overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

WATCH: Is the commitment to prompt payment different this time?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about big business’s commitment to paying SMEs in 30 days
23 hours ago

Big business to pay SMEs faster

Business for SA launches an initiative in which more than 50 large companies have undertaken to pay within a month
9 hours ago

Is BEE working? New Sanlam Gauge report aims to give definitive view

Research will measure SA’s overall economic transformation as if it were a business
3 hours ago

SA must not lower its guard as second wave of Covid-19 likely

The hard lockdown, despite its economic impact, did much to prevent the virus wreaking more havoc in SA, but we can’t afford another one
6 days ago

Building an online store to capitalise on the Black Friday trend

SPONSORED | Most consumers will opt to shop the Black Friday sales online this year
2 weeks ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.