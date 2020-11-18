WATCH: SMEs the missing piece of the SA investment puzzle

As the third SA Investment Conference gets underway, a key piece of the economic recovery puzzle is glaringly absent. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the lifeblood of the economy and so far the president’s promises to improve the ease of doing business have yielded little in the way of results.

Michael Avery speaks to Pavlo Phitides, the co-founder and CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator; and entrepreneurs Karin Igesund, owner of Packtown, and Brian Makwaiba, creator of Vuleka Platform, about how necessity helped them face and overcome the Covid-19 crisis.