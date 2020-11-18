COMPANY COMMENT
Pick n Pay launch will ease data burden
The entry of more players into the digital marketplace will bring costs down
18 November 2020 - 19:30
When Pick n Pay followed UK grocery retailers like Tesco to launch its Smart Shopper loyalty programme, it’s unlikely anyone could have imagined that it would one day be a companion to a mobile network run by the retailer.
Yet here we are. Using MTN’s infrastructure, Pick n Pay has launched a mobile network of its own called PnP Mobile. Apart from selling airtime and data, the retail group’s offering enables customers to get free data rewards from using the Smart Shopper.
