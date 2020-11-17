WATCH: Is the commitment to prompt payment different this time?

In an effort to ensure small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in SA survive the economic crisis, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 50 large companies have formally committed to paying their SME suppliers in 30 days.

The initiative, #PayIn30, is spearheaded by Business for SA (B4SA), the SA SME Fund, and Business Leadership SA (BLSA), and supported by, among others, Business Unity SA (Busa), the Small Business Institute (SBI) and the Black Business Council (BBC).

It’s a perennial problem and Michael Avery speaks to Busi Mavuso CEO of BLSA; Kumaran Padayachee, CEO of Spartan SME Finance; and Jomo Khomo, CEO of Kele Mining, to find out whether this time is truly different.