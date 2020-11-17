Companies

WATCH: Is the commitment to prompt payment different this time?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about big business’s commitment to paying SMEs in 30 days

17 November 2020 - 15:04 Business Day TV
In an effort to ensure small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in SA survive the economic crisis, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 50 large companies have formally committed to paying their SME suppliers in 30 days.

The initiative, #PayIn30, is spearheaded by Business for SA (B4SA), the SA SME Fund, and Business Leadership SA (BLSA), and supported by, among others, Business Unity SA (Busa), the Small Business Institute (SBI) and the Black Business Council (BBC).

It’s a perennial problem and Michael Avery speaks to Busi Mavuso CEO of BLSA; Kumaran Padayachee, CEO of Spartan SME Finance; and Jomo Khomo, CEO of Kele Mining, to find out whether this time is truly different.

#PayIn30: Michael Avery talks to a panel about big business's commitment to paying SMEs in 30 days

Sasfin obtains backing to support marginalised SMEs

The bank has received R600m in guarantees and a separate funding line of R390m to lend to youth- and women-owned businesses
GARETH ACKERMAN: State and big business must get small entrepreneurs involved in the supply of goods

We need risk-takers, and creativity from banks and NGOs to aid them with start-up finance
Smaller banks to woo smaller firms

Capitec and Sasfin intend to grow lending in SA's SME sector
Why context-driven purpose is so important now

The third episode of the Business Day SME Matters in partnership with Johannesburg Business School
