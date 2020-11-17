Companies COMPANY COMMENT Excitement about MetroFibre Networx indicates appetite for telecoms AIIM’s capital injection is part of a R1.5bn equity funding round to support MetroFibre’s expansion plan of more than R3bn over three years BL PREMIUM

Patrice Motsepe’s MetroFibre Networx, a SA open access fibre network operator, has received more than a R1bn in new investment, pointing to investor appetite for companies in the sector.

At a time when much investment in telecoms in SA has been geared towards expanding 4G and now 5G networks, African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), an infrastructure-focused private equity fund, has acquired a minority equity stake in MetroFibre for R980m.