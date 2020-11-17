Companies

EasyJet reports annual loss and cuts flights to 20% for 2021

The low-cost airline’s shares o fell 2.1% having declined 47% in 2020

17 November 2020 - 16:40 Siddharth Philip and Anna Edwards
Picture: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Picture: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

London — EasyJet reported its first-ever annual loss and extended repayment deadlines for a UK-backed loan that’s helped it weather the loss of business caused by the coronavirus.

Britain’s biggest discount carrier posted a loss of £835m for the year to end-September. The 25-year-old airline said on Tuesday that it will fly no more than 20% of its usual capacity in the final three months of 2020.

EasyJet is bracing for what carriers expect to be a brutal northern hemisphere winter, with many markets still closed and a Covid-19 vaccine not yet distributed. The Luton, England-based firm had cash of €2.3bn as of September 30 and said it will continue to review its liquidity, including further funding opportunities, while seeking to refinance all upcoming maturities.

“There’s very little flying going on across Europe,” CEO Johan Lundgren said on Bloomberg Television. “We’re in a good position but we will continue to review all the options. We don’t know how long restrictions are going to be in place.”

Shares of easyJet, which reported preliminary results in October, shares fell 2.1% to 761.40p as of 12.54pm in London. They’ve declined 47% in 2020.

Under renegotiated terms with the UK, easyJet will stagger repayment of £600m borrowed under the Bank of England’s Covid corporate financing facility, with half now due in March and the rest in November.

Discussions are also ongoing with governments in “almost all” European countries where easyJet operates to tap available support, Lundgren said, with the airline having already received help through furlough programmes and other measures.

The UK carrier has also boosted reserves by selling aircraft and disposing of slots at London Stansted airport, which it’s vacating, to rival Ryanair Holdings.

Lundgren said there’s still strong underlying demand for travel, with recent announcements on vaccine developments producing an immediate boost in bookings.

The CEO said easyJet could help with vaccine distribution programmes and that he’s written to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson offering to participate.

Bloomberg

Emirates posts $3.8bn loss as virus reduces air travel to a trickle

The Dubai-based carrier has recovered about a sixth of its pre-pandemic network with the Emirates Group also cutting about 26,000 jobs
Companies
5 days ago

British Airways owner IAG cuts more flights after €1.3bn quarterly loss

As a second wave of Covid-19 infections spreads across Europe, airlines are facing a bleak winter
Companies
3 weeks ago

Qantas upbeat on future while celebrating 100th birthday

Australian airline is world’s third-oldest operating carrier
Companies
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cell C moots pushing for liquidation of Huge ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Vodacom sees potential to expand insurance ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
A2X targets all JSE’s top 40 listings to save ...
Companies
4.
SA retailers bank on home market at just the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Ninety One sees first net outflows in three years
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

England’s overseas travel ban a new blow to airlines

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Ryanair braces for more pandemic pain but CEO Michael O’Leary sees silver lining

Companies / Transport & Tourism

The worst is yet to come for the world’s airlines

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.