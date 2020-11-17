Companies

Chinese firms could get booted off US stock exchanges if Trump plan is approved

It has been reported that by the end of 2020, the SEC intends to propose a regulation that will lead to the delisting of firms for not complying with US auditing rules

17 November 2020 - 17:36 Robert Schmidt and Ben Bain
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pushing ahead with a plan that threatens to kick Chinese companies off US stock exchanges, setting up a late clash between Washington and Beijing as the Trump administration winds down.

By the end of 2020, the SEC intends to propose a regulation that would lead to the delisting of companies for not complying with US auditing rules, according to people familiar with the matter.

Agency officials have been moving quickly on a rule since August, when the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets — a regulatory council whose members include SEC chair Jay Clayton and Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin — urged the regulator to pass new restrictions that could take effect as soon as 2022, said the people who asked not to be named in discussing private deliberations.

At issue is a problem that has vexed US regulators for more than a decade: China’s refusal to let inspectors from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board review audits of Alibaba Group, Baidu and other firms that trade on US markets. The issue has gained added urgency due to rising tension between the two countries and following the high-profile accounting scandal at Luckin Coffee earlier in 2020.

The SEC move is unusual because most agencies stop issuing major new policies after a presidential election, especially when a new party is taking power. In addition, it’s unlikely the rule will be finalised before President Donald Trump’s term ends on January 20. Clayton, who plans to step down by the end of 2020, will also be gone before any regulation is finished. That would leave completing it to an SEC chief picked by president-elect Joe Biden.

The SEC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese stock listings have attracted Trump’s attention, as he ratchets up his attacks on China over the coronavirus pandemic and other grievances. Last week, he signed an order barring US investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military. The SEC’s work on a proposal was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

The fight over audit inspections dates back to the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which overhauled regulation of public company audits after the collapses of Enron and WorldCom. The law set up the PCAOB and required it to conduct regular inspections of the firms that review companies’ books. Though it applies to businesses across the world if they tap the US markets — and more than 50 foreign jurisdictions permit the reviews — China has refused to comply, citing strict confidentiality rules.

US and Chinese officials have repeatedly failed to come up with a compromise. In the meantime, Chinese companies have continued to go public via US stock exchanges even though US law is being ignored.

The President’s Working Group report that’s driving SEC action recommended that exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq establish enhanced standards to prevent the listing of companies that don’t adhere to US rules. The report called on the SEC to pass new rules, but said they shouldn’t take effect until January 2022 to prevent market disruptions.

US investors’ exposure to Chinese stocks is growing, according to the SEC. More than 150 of the country’s companies, with a combined value of $1.2-trillion, traded on US exchanges as of 2019.

Bloomberg

Donald Trump plans more hardline moves against China

Mulled actions include protecting US technology from exploitation by military and countering illegal fishing
World
1 day ago

GIDEON RACHMAN: Joe Biden’s flawed plan for global leadership

The US is not as powerful as it once was. Simply rejoining international groups does not put it ‘at the head of the table’
Opinion
6 hours ago

US curbs on Chinese payment apps could have global and political implications

US officials are mulling restricting the expansion of Ant Group’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay, but this could hinder US services trying to expand ...
World
1 month ago

US wants to add China’s Ant Group to blacklist, sources say

Ant is China’s dominant mobile payments company, offering loans, payments, insurance and asset management services via mobile apps
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cell C moots pushing for liquidation of Huge ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Vodacom sees potential to expand insurance ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
A2X targets all JSE’s top 40 listings to save ...
Companies
4.
SA retailers bank on home market at just the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Ninety One sees first net outflows in three years
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

China plugs loopholes to curb risks in $49-trillion financial industry

World / Asia

US tightens restrictions on Huawei’s access to chips

World / Americas

Third Chinese company has ‘fat finger’ issue, but analyst cries wolf

World / Asia

US puts spotlight on 20 firms claimed to be controlled by Chinese military

World / Americas

China opposes US rules on rights and interests of companies such as Huawei

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.