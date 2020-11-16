Companies COMPANY COMMENT Astral in for a tricky 2021 as consumers battle Company is expected to raise prices next year and consumers will find that hard to swallow BL PREMIUM

While Astral Foods’ financial results for the year to September were fair given that it is operating in a recessionary environment worsened by the lockdown, investors might be in for a very difficult 2021.

Astral managed to pay a final dividend of R7.75 for the year, having not paid an interim dividend. Investors were pleased and in early trade the company's share price climbed as much as 5% before closing 1.67% higher at R131.87.