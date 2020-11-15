A2X targets all JSE’s top 40 listings to save investors heaps of cash

A2X’s main value proposition in offering brokers an additional platform on which to trade shares, is to enable better pricing in the form of narrower bid offer spreads. It was found in a study conducted by the exchange in August that a 1c narrowing on both the bid and offer prices of the nine top 40 shares with secondary listings on A2X would result in a R125m saving when extrapolated over 12 months.

Should all top 40 shares be listed on the exchange the potential savings in the form of narrow bid offer spreads would climb to more than R1bn a year, while R72m more would be saved on lower exchange fees.

“Our prices are aligned with the JSE but the bid and offer prices are slightly better on A2X while our exchange fees are a little more than half those of the JSE’s,” says Brady. “Those cost savings are passed on in the form of price formation, which manifests as a narrower bid offer spread. That results in material savings for the end consumer.”

Biggest barrier

Absa acquired a small stake in A2X in May, joining other shareholders that include the company’s founders, management, staff and African Rainbow Capital, which holds a 28% stake. Black empowerment firm Nala owns 8% of A2X.

Brady says the biggest barrier to attracting more listings is educating companies about the benefits of a secondary listing and overcoming the incorrect perception that it comes with further costs and additional regulation.

“The main problem we have is that there’s still a huge education process required to break the mindset that you’re just another exchange that comes with additional costs and compliance requirements,” he says.

While A2X has received regulatory approval to host secondary listings of exchange-traded products and a licence extension to include inward listings of foreign companies from approved jurisdictions, it believes domestic legislation is not yet fully aligned with international best practice.

“In the UK for example, if you’re listed and in good standing on the London Stock Exchange, alternate trading platforms can automatically admit these shares for trade on their own platforms as well,” says Brady.

“It’s what they call multilateral trading facilities (MTFs). They have not been introduced in SA yet, but we are hoping the necessary legislation will be enacted in the next two to three years.”

theunisseng@businesslive.co.za