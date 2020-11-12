Companies Q&A: Ann Bernstein: Lower income zones in cities would benefit the poor BL PREMIUM

After the dawn of democracy in SA, state departments rolled out the ambitious RDP housing programme which gave houses to millions of less affluent South Africans. The authoritative belief was that black South Africans had not owned property before and that every one in the country should be able to exercise the right to own a home.

But 26 years later, location is trumping ownership. People want to live near where they work, especially people who spend a third of their income on transport to and from their workplace.