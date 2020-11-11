Companies SA needs more low-cost housing in cities Efforts now need to be focused on creating vibrant developing neighbourhoods rather than inner-city slums BL PREMIUM

The government has done a stellar job in providing housing to millions of South Africans since 1994 but it now needs to tackle modern housing problems as SA’s population urbanises rapidly.

The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) says while RDP housing has been helpful, it has often been situated on the outskirts of cities or even in rural areas.