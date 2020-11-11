SA needs more low-cost housing in cities
Efforts now need to be focused on creating vibrant developing neighbourhoods rather than inner-city slums
11 November 2020 - 19:41
The government has done a stellar job in providing housing to millions of South Africans since 1994 but it now needs to tackle modern housing problems as SA’s population urbanises rapidly.
The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) says while RDP housing has been helpful, it has often been situated on the outskirts of cities or even in rural areas.
