Louis-Dreyfus opens to outside investment for first time with Abu Dhabi deal

Billionaire Margarita Louis-Dreyfus agreed to sell a 45% stake in the eponymous agricultural trader to an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, opening the storied family business to outside ownership for the first time to secure desperately needed cash for its owner.

Louis-Dreyfus, who controls more than 96% of the holding company that owns LDC, has been scrambling to raise funds after borrowing about $1bn to buy out other family members and pledging some of her shares in the family business as collateral.

The agreement with ADQ should reduce some pressure from lenders including Credit Suisse. Until now, Louis-Dreyfus has repaid her debts by taking hefty dividends from the trading house, often larger than the annual profits, which had resulted in a drop in its equity value.

Financial terms were not disclosed but the companies said at least $800m of the proceeds from the sale would be invested into LDC. The money will go towards repaying a $1.05bn loan from LDC to its parent company, the trader said in response to questions. The company had a book value of $4.5bn as of June, after paying a $302m dividend, most of which went to Louis-Dreyfus.

For ADQ, formerly known as Abu Dhabi Development Holding, acquiring a minority stake in one of the four largest traders of grains, oilseeds and sugar will help boost food security for the United Arab Emirates at a time when governments about the world are accelerating efforts to ensure they can feed their citizens.

While the fund owns large businesses spanning key sectors of the oil-rich emirate’s economy, including Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Abu Dhabi Airports, the Dreyfus deal will be its first major overseas investment. It has in the past year emerged as one of the most active sovereign dealmakers from the Gulf, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s food, energy and logistics security through a flurry of transactions.

Set up in 2018, it’s chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family, and was in talks with banks earlier in 2020 to bankroll its acquisition spree, Bloomberg reported. Its assets are now estimated at about $136bn, according to the Sovereign Wealth Institute.

As part of the deal announced Wednesday, LDC has signed a long-term commercial supply pact for the sale of agri-commodities to the UAE.

It isn’t the first time that a state-owned investment firm has acquired an interest in one of the world’s largest agricultural commodities trading houses. Temasek, a state-owned firm of Singapore, is the majority owner of Olam International, a coffee-to-cotton trader. In 2012, GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, bought a 5% stake in Bunge, becoming its largest shareholder. It later sold its stake.

For LDC, the sale caps a decade-long string of unsuccessful negotiations with others. Louis-Dreyfus discussed merging her agricultural trading house with Glencore in 2011 but the talks with CEO Ivan Glasenberg, which went as far as Glencore performing due diligence on Louis Dreyfus, failed as both sides could not agree on valuation.

Later, she tried a merger with Bunge, but the conversations never went beyond an early approach. Louis Dreyfus also talked with Singaporean state-owned investment firms, at least twice approaching them to sell a stake, but in both occasions the buyer balked at the price.

The ABCDs

Renewed efforts to find equity investors stalled earlier in 2020, but the pandemic and resulting food security concerns helped revive interest in LDC, which represents the “D” in the quartet of the biggest agri-traders known as the “ABCDs”. After several difficult years when profits plunged, the fortunes of Louis Dreyfus and its rivals appear to have turned about in 2020 as China has embarked on a buying spree of agricultural commodities, particularity corn, lifting margins.

Louis-Dreyfus, 58, inherited the family business after the death of her late husband Robert Louis-Dreyfus, who turned about the business in the early 2000s. The relations with her in-laws had been always tense.

LDC did not comment on whether a binding deal had been signed with ADQ, only that the sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. However, Louis-Dreyfus has walked away in the past after public announcements, including merger talks with Olam in 2010.

Rotterdam-based LDC has seen a series of management shake-ups in recent years, including announcing on the same day in 2018 that its CEO and CFO would depart. Three-decade company veteran Ian McIntosh, who took over as CEO after those surprise resignations, retired in September and was replaced by COO Michael Gelchie.

Bloomberg