WATCH: The good, the bad and the ugly impacts of Covid 19 on franchises

They say a crisis reveals more than it conceals and we are witnessing that play out in the franchising sector, with weaknesses inherent in franchised businesses and the health of relationships between franchisor and franchisees being exposed as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds.

Michael Avery speaks to Bendeta Gordon, specialist in the franchise sector and author of The Franchise Factor; Tony Da Fonseca, immediate past chair of the Franchising Association of SA (Fasa), and MD of OBC Group; and Nicole Gundelfinger, group marketing manager of Cash Converters about the impacts of Covid-19 on the franchise sector.