COMPANY COMMENT
Soon you may be able to work and live in Sandton
A slew of companies are converting empty Sandton offices into apartments
10 November 2020 - 18:53
Sandton could become the CBD that inner-city Johannesburg once was — or wishes it could be.
While it has much better infrastructure than downtown, Sandton has been something of a migrant labour area for more than 26 years.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now