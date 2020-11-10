Investing in small-caps is the key to unearthing the next Capitec
Companies still worth a punt despite slump of past five years, say analysts
10 November 2020 - 19:18
Small- and mid-cap stocks performed dismally over the past five years, but analysts say they remain a valid investment that could help unearth the next local unicorn stock, the best example of which could be Capitec.
The JSE small-cap index slumped 31% since the beginning of 2015 while the mid-cap index fell 11.4%. By contrast, the JSE top 40 rallied 19.4%, a respectable performance, given SA’s dismal economic performance in that time.
