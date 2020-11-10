Companies Company Comment A top-heavy JSE bypasses small-cap unicorns While those tired of the commute to the Sandton CBD should watch that space... BL PREMIUM

Over the past 10 years, the JSE top 40 has risen more than 110% while the bourse’s small- and mid-cap indices are up 44% and 78%, respectively. Blue chip companies diversified revenue streams and exposure to offshore markets and have been able to weather a stagnant domestic economy over the past decade.

However, this could also be due to the distorting effects of passive investment instruments that inherently reward size. Given that passive investing seeks to mirror a particular index by purchasing shares in proportion to their weighting on that index in terms of market capitalisation, larger shares naturally soak up more of those passive flows.