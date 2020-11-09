Companies COMPANY COMMENT Telkom-SABC video streaming deal makes sense But can free-to-air television challenge MultiChoice’s DStv Now and Showmax or Netflix? BL PREMIUM

On the eve of its half-year earnings, fixed-line operator Telkom has chosen to go head-to-head with DStv by partnering with the SABC on a video streaming platform.

In October Telkom said it was taking another stab at video streaming with a new service, TelkomONE, that has a focus on local content.