WATCH: How holding companies can regain market trust

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how these firms can regain market trust

04 November 2020
Investment holdings companies are trading at all time discounts to their underlying assets on the JSE and shareholders are growing restless. How are shareholders going to get alignment with management here?

And how can these important conduits for investor capital, which invest in startups that become the next high-growth companies — think Naspers/Mnet, Remgro/Vodacom and PSG/Capitec — regain investor trust?

Michael Avery speaks to two well-respected shareholder activists: Chris Logan of Opportune Investments and David Holland of Fractal Value Advisors.

