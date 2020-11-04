Uber, Lyft and others set to keep workers as contractors in California

San Francisco — Gig economy giants including Uber Technologies, Lyft and DoorDash are winning their effort to pass a hotly contested ballot measure that will exempt the companies from a state law requiring them to classify most of their workers as employees.

News outlets, including the Washington Post and NBC News, projected that the proposition would succeed on Tuesday in advance of final results. Almost 58% of voters support the proposition with about two-thirds of the vote reported, according to the California secretary of state’s office.

Drivers for Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and their ilk will receive some new corporate perks but won’t be eligible for full employment benefits and protections as lawmakers had intended. Uber and Lyft alone will save more than $100m a year on employment costs, according to one estimate.

The measure, Proposition 22, was critical for the ride-hailing industry in California and beyond. At stake in the vote was the future of these app-based work platforms, which use armies of independent contractors to deliver takeout and ferry passengers across town.

This fight’s importance was reflected in the ballot initiative’s financial contributions. DoorDash, Instacart, Lyft, Postmates and Uber together spent $200m on the campaign, making it the costliest ballot measure in state history. The “No on 22” camp, which was mostly funded by labour unions, only ever raised about a 10th as much.

The measure’s approval means gig companies can continue using independent contractors to power their services. The workers will receive a new set of benefits, such as a health insurance stipend and minimum hourly earnings, based on the number of hours they are actively working but not the hours spent waiting for each gig.

Bloomberg