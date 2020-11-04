Companies

Uber, Lyft and others set to keep workers as contractors in California

Gig economy giants are winning a ballot measure that will exempt them from classifying most of their workers as employees, saving them millions

04 November 2020 - 12:48 Ellen Huet
Uber and Lyft ride-sharing signs in a car windscreen. Picture: REUTERS
San Francisco — Gig economy giants including Uber Technologies, Lyft and DoorDash are winning their effort to pass a hotly contested ballot measure that will exempt the companies from a state law requiring them to classify most of their workers as employees.

News outlets, including the Washington Post and NBC News, projected that the proposition would succeed on Tuesday in advance of final results. Almost 58% of voters support the proposition with about two-thirds of the vote reported, according to the California secretary of state’s office.

Drivers for Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and their ilk will receive some new corporate perks but won’t be eligible for full employment benefits and protections as lawmakers had intended. Uber and Lyft alone will save more than $100m a year on employment costs, according to one estimate.

The measure, Proposition 22, was critical for the ride-hailing industry in California and beyond. At stake in the vote was the future of these app-based work platforms, which use armies of independent contractors to deliver takeout and ferry passengers across town.

This fight’s importance was reflected in the ballot initiative’s financial contributions. DoorDash, Instacart, Lyft, Postmates and Uber together spent $200m on the campaign, making it the costliest ballot measure in state history. The “No on 22” camp, which was mostly funded by labour unions, only ever raised about a 10th as much.

The measure’s approval means gig companies can continue using independent contractors to power their services. The workers will receive a new set of benefits, such as a health insurance stipend and minimum hourly earnings, based on the number of hours they are actively working but not the hours spent waiting for each gig.

Bloomberg

Lyft shares drop as it suspends ride-sharing operations in California

The move is in reaction to a ruling by judge, along with Uber, to treat drivers as employees and not independent contractors
Companies
2 months ago

Too much at stake for communication breakdown in e-hailing sector

E-hailing drivers and operators must sort out their differences  and stick to their business model
Companies
1 week ago

Business as usual say Bolt and Uber as drivers go on strike

E-hailing drivers down tools to highlight working conditions and to call for regulation of the industry
Companies
3 weeks ago

Uber deemed ‘fit and proper’ to hold 18-month London licence

Transport for London had refused to grant the company a new licence in 2019 due to what it called a ‘pattern of failures’
Companies
1 month ago

