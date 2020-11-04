COMPANY COMMENT
Lockdown work and learn at home boosts electronic goods market
04 November 2020 - 18:45
While the consumer goods market as a whole has taken a hit in 2020, owing to pressure on incomes and rising unemployment, electronic goods have done well.
With many professionals and learners forced to stay at home during the lockdown, demand for smart devices has risen with the shift to remote working.
