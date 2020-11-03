Companies COMPANY COMMENT Alcohol biggest winner in Covid-induced online shopping Online purchases for alcohol in August compared with the same month in 2019 soared BL PREMIUM

We may have the government alcohol bans and the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions to thank for the increasing popularity of online buying of beer and wine.

Online purchases for alcohol in August compared with the same month in 2019 soared 1,787%, according to PayFast, an online payment service provider.