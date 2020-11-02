Companies COMPANY COMMENT A dominant Canal+ stake in MultiChoice would be win-win With the backing of a global player such as Canal+, MultiChoice may have room to grow outside Africa BL PREMIUM

After doubling its MultiChoice investment in less than a month, it’s no secret that French broadcast group Canal+ sees value in the DStv operator.

What makes this prospect particularly interesting is a possible partnership or distribution alliance that may come as a result of the investment.