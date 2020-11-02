COMPANY COMMENT
A dominant Canal+ stake in MultiChoice would be win-win
With the backing of a global player such as Canal+, MultiChoice may have room to grow outside Africa
02 November 2020 - 18:32
After doubling its MultiChoice investment in less than a month, it’s no secret that French broadcast group Canal+ sees value in the DStv operator.
What makes this prospect particularly interesting is a possible partnership or distribution alliance that may come as a result of the investment.
