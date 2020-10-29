Companies Total’s gas find not first prize for energy giant, but it’s great news for SA The question now is whether SA is up to the task BL PREMIUM

Total’s major gas discovery at its Luiperd well off the southern coast of SA follows on a similar find at the Brulpadda well in 2019.

The two wells are 40kms apart and comprise two of five spots the French multinational and its partners have identified for drilling. Already, the finds indicate that there is now enough gas for the development of the field to be commercially viable.