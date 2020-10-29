Air France-KLM in critical talks for future as a combined venture

Paris/London — Air France-KLM’s future as a combined company will be put to the test as France and the Netherlands prepare for critical talks on bolstering the weakened carrier’s finances, according to the French transport minister.

The discussions will raise fundamental questions about the way the airline is structured and backed by the two countries, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in an interview. The governments have pledged €10.4bn earlier this year to prop up the carrier’s pandemic-shattered finances, but will need to go further to ensure its survival.

“Do we really want an integrated company or not?” Djebbari said at his office in Paris. “Within a contract or integrated group, benefits have to be shared and equitable.”

The global health crisis has put further stress on already shaky relations between Air France-KLM’s two biggest shareholders. The slump in air travel and ensuing losses at the carrier have France and the Netherlands searching for a way to collaborate on a possible equity injection, just 18 months after a bitter and unprecedented spat.

In February 2019, the Dutch government revealed it had secretly amassed a stake to match France’s 14% holding, blindsiding Paris and laying bare its intention to exert more influence on Air France-KLM, a rival to British Airways owner IAG and Deutsche Lufthansa.

The latest dilemma follows a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic that’s plunged airlines into renewed turmoil after a short-lived travel revival during the summer months. Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith has said talks are ongoing with shareholders for a recapitalisation because the state rescue package is only enough for less than a year. The company is set to publish results on Friday, but has already warned of “significantly negative” earnings in the second half after a record quarterly loss in July.

“What is now on the agenda is how the group can recover,” said Djebbari, a licensed business-jet pilot and former executive at Luxembourg-based operator Jetfly. “What will the role of the states be, and within its new strategy, what will the capital needs be, what kind of nationalisation — if that’s what’s needed — and under what conditions.”

Strategic importance

The scope of the questions at issue for Air France-KLM underscores the sweeping nature of the crisis for governments and carriers alike. Lufthansa, which owns former national carriers in Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, avoided insolvency with a €9bn multi-government bailout.

The French state’s support for the carrier won’t waver, even if the recovery in air travel only comes gradually, Djebbari said, citing its “extraordinary” strategic and geopolitical importance. French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has stood by the struggling carrier in saying the state would guarantee Air France’s survival, while his Dutch counterpart has been more circumspect.

Asked in September whether the airline will get through the crisis, Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra said, “That is not a given.” The Netherlands has taken longer in granting loans and guarantees to KLM than the French did for Air France, leaving open the question of how much money both states are willing to plough into the airline and whether the Dutch will be on board.

Resentment, labour strife

The challenges of reaching a political deal are magnified by years of bad blood between the two units, which came together in a 2004 tie-up. KLM has long resented French control, Air France’s weaker margins and history of labour conflict.

In the interview, Djebbari said KLM has benefited more than the French arm over the past decade from being in the group because of support it received from the Netherlands at its Schiphol hub in Amsterdam.

“Air France-KLM isn’t quite a group; few of its operations are shared and the Dutch have lots of power,” he said. “The question is what should we do and what do we want to do together?”

As French transport minister, Djebbari has taken particular interest in the airline industry because of his background. After aeronautical engineering studies in Toulouse, home of Airbus, Djebbari did stints at France’s civil aviation regulator and as an expert for the courts.

Four years ago, just as he was pushing ahead with a plan to create a regional airline, he met then economy minister Emmanuel Macron and threw his hat in the electoral ring, winning a seat in parliament in 2017.

There he led an effort to overhaul the loss-making and heavily indebted state railway SNCF — a bastion of labour strife that has proven to be a deep trap for a string of political leaders.

The pandemic could have a lasting effect on public transport systems including trains and subways because people may end up working more from home, Djebbari said.

Similarly, with cutbacks in Air France’s loss-making domestic services and low-cost rivals leaving regional airports, some areas of France could be left without connections that are vital to their economies.

Domestic travel is “a real political subject.” he said.

Bloomberg