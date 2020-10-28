Companies COMPANY COMMENT Ultra-fast 5G services are commendable, but rural connectivity is needed too A portion of development investment may be better placed ensuring more South Africans have access to 4G BL PREMIUM

While the largest mobile operators have launched commercial 5G service in 2020, many parts of SA struggle to get even 3G and 4G service.

On Wednesday, Nokia announced that it is enabling ultra-fast 5G services for Vodacom SA’s customers by deploying its 5G radio, core and fixed network solutions across the operator’s network. Vodacom uses Nokia’s 2G, 3G, 4G and fibre access networks, as well as 5G fixed wireless access and mobile broadband services.