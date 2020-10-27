Companies

Santova gets bump from offshore interests

The logistics group’s SA operations weighed on its performance during its half-year to end-August, as port activity was affected

27 October 2020 - 14:25 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/RUSLAN IVANTSOV
Picture: 123RF/RUSLAN IVANTSOV

Small-cap logistics company Santova says its geographical diversification has paid off, after offshore operations were largely unaffected by Covid-19 in the first half of its year, even as partial port closures and a recessionary environment in SA took a bite out of profits.

The group, whose business includes providing ICT services aimed at allowing companies to improve their supply chains, reported that profit after tax increased 14.5% to R33.5m during its first half.

SA operations incurred an operational loss of R2.4m, due to the  recessionary domestic economy, and partial port closures during SA’s hard lockdown, which significantly affected clients’ ability to trade.

Covid-19’s effect on offshore earnings was limited, Santova said, though it is concerned about the longer-term economic risk posed by the pandemic.

Group revenue from logistics services grew 8.3% to R208m during its half-year, with revenue from its Africa region falling about 12% to R54.4m — just over a quarter of the group figure.

In the UK, it rose 9.2% to R62.6m, and in its Asia-Pacific region it jumped 38.6% to R32.3m.

Santova is represented in 10 countries with offices in SA, Mauritius, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Santova’s share was up 10% to R2.20, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in more than two months, and giving the group a market capitalisation of R355m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

ANALYSIS: Santova Logistics

Set for steady, enviable earnings growth increase
Investing
3 years ago

Earnings grow as Santova diversifies

Group says reports consistent growth through diversification of its operating regions, currencies and industries
Companies
5 years ago

Santova stretches to Hamburg

Specialist logistics group Santova firms up its expansion plans in Germany and cross-border trade in the rest of Africa
Companies
5 years ago

CHINA DAILY: War over global supply chains stymies globalisation

Allegation by US that SMIC is producing chips for the military is ridiculous
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
FNB estimates 2-million did not get paid in April
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Brimstone to sell out of Life Healthcare after 15 ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Head-scratching cabinet statement on ferrochrome ...
Companies
4.
Massmart loses more than R1bn in liquor sales ban
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Covid-19 still casting a shadow over consumers, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Santova’s SA net profit plunges 43.7% in 2020 on poor economic growth

Companies

Sinking shipping volumes pull down Santova’s earnings

Companies / Industrials

Santova to innovate for more lucrative deliveries

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Santova attributes its good growth to diversification strategy

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.