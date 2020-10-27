Santova gets bump from offshore interests

Small-cap logistics company Santova says its geographical diversification has paid off, after offshore operations were largely unaffected by Covid-19 in the first half of its year, even as partial port closures and a recessionary environment in SA took a bite out of profits.

The group, whose business includes providing ICT services aimed at allowing companies to improve their supply chains, reported that profit after tax increased 14.5% to R33.5m during its first half.

SA operations incurred an operational loss of R2.4m, due to the recessionary domestic economy, and partial port closures during SA’s hard lockdown, which significantly affected clients’ ability to trade.

Covid-19’s effect on offshore earnings was limited, Santova said, though it is concerned about the longer-term economic risk posed by the pandemic.

Group revenue from logistics services grew 8.3% to R208m during its half-year, with revenue from its Africa region falling about 12% to R54.4m — just over a quarter of the group figure.

In the UK, it rose 9.2% to R62.6m, and in its Asia-Pacific region it jumped 38.6% to R32.3m.

Santova is represented in 10 countries with offices in SA, Mauritius, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Santova’s share was up 10% to R2.20, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in more than two months, and giving the group a market capitalisation of R355m.

