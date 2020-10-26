COMPANY COMMENT
Scale is vital to creating viable e-payment platforms
26 October 2020 - 19:07
With the rise of fintech, SA needs a system that integrates different payment systems. But control exercised by formal banking companies may not be the best way forward for smaller players.
Fintech companies have struggled over the years to gain traction, due to the maturity of formal banking and lack of scale.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now