COMPANY COMMENT
Too much at stake for communication breakdown in e-hailing sector
E-hailing drivers and operators must sort out their differences and stick to their business model
21 October 2020 - 20:28
As e-hailing drivers plan more strikes after e-hailing company Bolt allegedly failed to reinstate suspended drivers on its platform, one has to wonder about the flow of information between the two parties.
Drivers have long had tension with companies such as Uber and Bolt. This is not unique to SA; it has perhaps been a more contentious issue in the US and Europe.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now