Too much at stake for communication breakdown in e-hailing sector E-hailing drivers and operators must sort out their differences and stick to their business model

As e-hailing drivers plan more strikes after e-hailing company Bolt allegedly failed to reinstate suspended drivers on its platform, one has to wonder about the flow of information between the two parties.

Drivers have long had tension with companies such as Uber and Bolt. This is not unique to SA; it has perhaps been a more contentious issue in the US and Europe.