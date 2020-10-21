Companies Libstar’s share price jumps to one-month high as revenue grows Libstar said it had incurred Covid-19-related expenses amount to R16m since its interim results were released in September BL PREMIUM

The share price for Lancewood producer Libstar jumped to its best intraday level in a month on Wednesday after the company reported a sharp rise in revenue due to a strong performance in its retail channels.

Libstar’s group revenue climbed 14.4% year on year in the third quarter of the 2020 financial year, which was also supported by a rise in food service sales and improved export shipment completion rates.