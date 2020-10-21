Companies

Jack Ma’s Ant gets final approval for $35bn IPO in Shanghai

21 October 2020 - 22:03 Lulu Yilun Chen
Employees work at the reception desk of Ant Financial Services headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Picture: REUTERS/SHU ZHANG
Employees work at the reception desk of Ant Financial Services headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Picture: REUTERS/SHU ZHANG

Shanghai — Jack Ma’s Ant Group  got the green light from China’s securities watchdog for its initial public offering in Shanghai, clearing another hurdle as the Chinese fintech giant tries to complete what could be the biggest share sale ever seen.

China’s securities regulator approved the listing on Shanghai’s Star market, according to a post on China Securities Regulatory Commission’s official Weibo account. Ant is seeking to raise $35bn in a dual listing and is said to have earlier won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for an IPO.

Hangzhou-based Ant will issue no more than 1.67-billion shares in China, equivalent to 5.5% of total outstanding before the greenshoe, according to its prospectus. It will issue the same amount for its Hong Kong share sale. The company will begin to gauge investor demand for the Hong Kong offering on Thursday, according to terms of the sale seen by Bloomberg News.

After the greenshoe, Ant will issue no more than 1.92-billion shares in China, representing 6.22% of total outstanding shares post IPO, it said. Ant will price shares on 0ctober 27 and allow subscriptions on October 29. The deadline for payments will be November 2.

The company is seeking to raise $35bn in a dual listing, with about half coming in Hong Kong and the other half in Shanghai, people familiar with the matter have said. Ant’s IPO could surpass Saudi Aramco’s record $29bn sale in 2019.

The tech giant could have an IPO valuation of at least $280bn, people familiar have said, making it bigger than Bank of America  and three times the size of Citigroup.

Bloomberg

Confidence high for ‘deal of decade’ Ant IPO

Mom-and pop investors will be allowed to buy with as much as 20 times leverage
Business
3 days ago

US wants to add China’s Ant Group to blacklist, sources say

Ant is China’s dominant mobile payments company, offering loans, payments, insurance and asset management services via mobile apps
World
6 days ago

Instacart valuation jumps to $17.7bn ahead of potential IPO

The latest funding round more than doubles the valuation of the grocery-delivery start-up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic
Companies
1 week ago

Saudi Arabia may not be able to rely on Aramco dividend after 2021, says Moody’s

The Saudi government, which owns 98% of Aramco, uses the $75bn dividend to plug its budget deficit, but oil prices are way down
World
1 week ago

Miniso, backed by Tencent, looks to raise about $560m in IPO

Retailer Miniso is looking to raise up to $562.4m in its initial public offering in the US, hot on the heels of numerous blockbuster listings this ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Woolworths to drop prices on some premium goods
Companies / Property
2.
Standard Bank finding it tough to turn off the ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Weekend booze ban makes no sense, says Pick n Pay ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Capitec partners with EasyEquities to offer share ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Anglo American SA faces class action lawsuit over ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

China plugs loopholes to curb risks in $49-trillion financial industry

World / Asia

Ant’s listing to spawn more billionaires

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.