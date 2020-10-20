Companies

WATCH: How lockdown weighed on Calgro M3

Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan talks to Business Day TV about how the company plans to get back on its feet

20 October 2020 - 07:32 Business Day TV
Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The coronavirus pandemic has weighed on Calgro M3. The national lockdown halted construction activity for two months, increasing the company’s costs and contributing to the interim loss widening to R39m.

Business Day TV spoke to Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan about the company’s interim results.

