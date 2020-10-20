Listed property should be considered an entry point into commercial real estate
Instead of hurtling towards an apocalypse, the sector seems to be filled with opportunity
20 October 2020 - 18:04
As we approach the end of 2020, listed property is on track for its worst year in history, having lost about 48%, including share price growth and dividends.
But the sector’s demise might have bottomed out as the 2020 loss has been hovering between 45% and 50% for months.
