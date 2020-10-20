Companies Listed property should be considered an entry point into commercial real estate Instead of hurtling towards an apocalypse, the sector seems to be filled with opportunity BL PREMIUM

As we approach the end of 2020, listed property is on track for its worst year in history, having lost about 48%, including share price growth and dividends.

But the sector’s demise might have bottomed out as the 2020 loss has been hovering between 45% and 50% for months.