Companies

Tesla to start exporting Chinese-made Model 3s

Shipments to Europe a key step in the global layout, says director of gigafactory

19 October 2020 - 15:52 Agency Staff
The Tesla Model 3 Sedan logo at the Paris Motor Show in this October 3 2018 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
Shanghai — Tesla will start exporting Model 3 cars made at its gigafactory on the outskirts of Shanghai to Europe later this month, the vehicle maker said in a statement sent via WeChat.

The cars will be shipped to more than 10 countries, including Germany, France and Switzerland, Tesla said. The company’s Shanghai factory — its first outside the US — opened for local deliveries at the start of this year.

“We hope to serve global customers as a global factory,” Tesla’s manufacturing director of the Shanghai gigafactory, Song Gang, said in an interview with local reporters. “The export of China-built Tesla models is a key step in the global layout.”

The Shanghai factory has helped Tesla expand in China, and the company has said it has capacity to produce 200,000 vehicles a year there. It delivered nearly 11,000 cars in China in September.

CEO Elon Musk announced in Germany last November that Tesla also plans to set up a factory and an engineering and design centre near Berlin.

People familiar with the matter said last month that Tesla plans to ship cars made at its Shanghai factory to other countries in Asia and Europe, shifting its strategy for the plant, which was to largely focus on supplying the Chinese market.

Chinese-built Model 3s for delivery outside the country are likely to start mass production in the fourth quarter, the people said at the time, adding that the markets targeted included Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe.

Bloomberg

