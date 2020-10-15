Companies

WATCH: What made Cartrack resilient during the pandemic

Cartrack chief strategy officer Brendan Horan talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

15 October 2020 - 07:51 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/tykhyi

Covid-19 has not put the brakes on Cartrack’s performance. The fleet management and asset recovery group grew interim revenue by 16% as its subscriber base expanded during the period under review.

Business Day TV spoke to Cartrack chief strategy officer Brendan Horan for more detail.

