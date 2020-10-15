News Leader
WATCH: What made Cartrack resilient during the pandemic
Cartrack chief strategy officer Brendan Horan talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
15 October 2020 - 07:51
Covid-19 has not put the brakes on Cartrack’s performance. The fleet management and asset recovery group grew interim revenue by 16% as its subscriber base expanded during the period under review.
Business Day TV spoke to Cartrack chief strategy officer Brendan Horan for more detail.
