Companies

Silicon Valley’s Stripe buys Nigerian start-up Paystack for about $200m

The deal reflects the growing online commerce market in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa

15 October 2020 - 17:10 Libby George
A staff member works at the reception of the Paystack, in Lagos, Nigeria, June 21 2018. File picture: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE.
A staff member works at the reception of the Paystack, in Lagos, Nigeria, June 21 2018. File picture: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE.

Lagos — US payments company Stripe has bought Nigerian fintech start-up Paystack to expand into the fast-growing online market in Africa, the companies said on Thursday.

The acquisition, which media reports said was worth about $200m, reflects the growing online commerce market in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The African internet economy is expanding quickly, with online commerce in the region growing 21% year over year, 75% faster than the global average,” Stripe said in a statement.

“In order to help increase Africa's online GDP, Stripe has entered into an agreement to acquire Paystack.”

The Silicon Valley firm is unlisted but valued at $36bn, according to investor website PitchBook.

Paystack, which also provides payments systems, works with more than 60,000 businesses including FedEx, UPS and MTN and processes hundreds of millions of dollars each month. It will continue to operate independently and Stripe will, over time, embed it into its global payments and treasury network, a programmable platform for global money movement that currently spans 42 countries, Stripe said.

Paystack was set up in 2016 by two Nigerian computer science graduates, Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi, who received early stage funding in Silicon Valley’s Y-Combinator programme.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Checkers likely to be rewarded
Companies
2.
Telkom seeks to reverse Vodacom-Rain deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Cartrack more than quadruples interim dividend
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Chickens coming home to roost for Sasol?
Companies / Industrials
5.
Famous Brands gives up on UK's Gourmet Burger ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Technology cannot distil whisky’s old romance

Life

Why wear a formal suit when you can work in a tracksuit?

World

Silicon Valley start-up launches ‘Nespresso machine’ for whisky

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.