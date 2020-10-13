Equites Property Fund on a golden footing
Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan says that being boring is paying off for the group
13 October 2020 - 20:41
Real estate investment trust company Equites Property Fund is on such a firm footing that the real standout threat to its success is if one of its golden tenants shocks the commercial world, and fails.
Equites is the listed industrial logistics specialist landlord on the JSE. It specialises in providing space to multinationals that are prepared to sign leases for 10, 15 and 20 years and who, given their commercial might, are likely to meet every rental payment. It owns R16bn in properties spread across SA and the UK.
