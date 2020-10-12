Companies

BA chief Alex Cruz steps down as airline battles to survive pandemic

Cruz is leaving after being passed over in January for the top job at parent company IAG

12 October 2020 - 16:33 Christopher Jasper and Siddharth Philip
BA CEO Alex Cruz. Picture: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH
BA CEO Alex Cruz. Picture: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH

London —  British Airways CEO Alex Cruz is being replaced, just weeks after fellow Spaniard Luis Gallego took over as head of parent company IAG.

Sean Doyle, who has been running BA’s Irish carrier Aer Lingus, will take on the CEO role immediately and also succeed Cruz as the UK airline’s chair after a transitional period, IAG said in a statement on Monday.

Cruz is leaving after being passed over in January for the top job at IAG. He joined the London-based group when it bought out Vueling, the Barcelona-based discount carrier he headed, in 2012, and went on to become BA CEO four years later.

Initially seen as the replacement for veteran IAG chief Willie Walsh, Cruz was attacked over the extent of cost reductions and service changes at BA. Pilots, former employees and customers suggested the unit’s image as a premium carrier was being tarnished, even as Walsh, who retired in September, kept up pressure for deeper cutbacks.

The Spanish executive in 2020 clashed with unions and UK politicians over plans to slash as many as 12,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out demand for travel.

Tough challenge

“Cruz faced a difficult job trying to balance much-needed cost cuts, for which he got a lot of criticism,” said John Strickland, director of JLS Consulting. “But he did lead investment in fleet and upgrading the long-haul business class, the results of which would have been visible had it not been for the pandemic.”

The shake-up marks Gallego’s first major act since taking the helm at IAG, a move that was delayed for several months as Walsh stayed on through the start of the health crisis.

Doyle has been CEO of Aer Lingus for less than two years. Before that, he spent 20 years at BA, rising through finance and strategy roles to join the executive and management committee in 2016.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Donal Moriarty will become interim CEO of Aer Lingus, with a permanent appointment to be announced in due course.

In another change, Fernando Candela, CEO of IAG’s low-cost arm Level, joins the group’s management committee as chief transformation officer, a new role.

Shares of IAG traded 1.6% lower in London, taking their decline this year to 75%.

Bloomberg

The worst is yet to come for the world’s airlines

The industry is expected to burn through $77bn in cash in the six months to December
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Why SAA should partner with Ethiopian Airlines

African Aviation CEO Nick Fadugba talks to Business Day TV about the recommendation for SAA to partner with Ethiopian Airlines
Companies
5 days ago

Malaysia Airlines owner warns of dire cash problems

Malaysia Aviation Group has warned it is unlikely to meet debt repayments unless it gets a state boost
Companies
1 week ago

Lufthansa announces further cuts to its fleet and staff

Deutsche Lufthansa says it will slim down its fleet by 150 jets, or the equivalent of 5,000 posts in addition to 22,000 that are already going
Companies
2 weeks ago

Kenya Airways says it needs $500m injection to survive

Carrier must be fully nationalised, says CEO Allan Kilavuka after revenue halves
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual Property turns to small businesses to ...
Companies / Property
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Ferroalloy industry stares into the ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Lesotho high court blocks move to revoke Vodacom ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Woolworths replaces Ian Moir with new David Jones ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
The worst is yet to come for the world’s airlines
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Virgin Atlantic targets 1,150 more jobs in bid to save rescue funding

Companies / Transport & Tourism

UK judge approves Virgin Atlantic rescue deal

Companies

El Al gets $51m offer from David Sapir for joint control of airline

Companies

American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs after US payroll aid expires

Companies

Ryanair agrees pay cuts and shift changes to prevent job losses

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Australia’s Qantas posts $1.96bn loss and confirms job cuts

Companies

Cathay shares climb on hopes of mainland flights restarting

Companies

United Airlines exec Edward Shapiro sells stock worth over $5m

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.