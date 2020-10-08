Companies

Instacart valuation jumps to $17.7bn ahead of potential IPO

The latest funding round more than doubles the valuation of the grocery-delivery start-up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic

08 October 2020 - 21:14 Lizette Chapman
An Instacart employee delivers groceries to a residence in Tucson, Arizona, the US, April 4 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CHENEY ORR
An Instacart employee delivers groceries to a residence in Tucson, Arizona, the US, April 4 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CHENEY ORR

San Francisco — Investors pushed the value of Instacart to $17.7bn in a new private funding round, more than doubling the valuation of the grocery-delivery start-up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valiant Peregrine Fund and Daniel Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners, two existing investors in Instacart, led the round, the grocery start-up said Thursday. Instacart plans to use the $200m investment to develop its website, ad business and services for retail stores.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday Instacart was in talks with banks on a potential public listing.

Founded in 2012, the San Francisco-based company was initially something of a luxury service for people willing to pay a premium to avoid going to the grocery store. Its utility was transformed in March when the virus hit North America and drove a surge in demand for home delivery. Instacart suddenly surpassed milestones it had set for itself to reach in 2025.

In May, Instacart said it was on track to process more than $35bn in grocery sales in 2020.

The sudden growth brought challenges. Instacart workers staged strikes for expanded safety measures, and some found themselves competing with automated bots for orders. The company faced new competition from the likes of Uber Technologies’s Cornershop, which Instacart sued in July for intellectual property theft.

Instacart said it was available in more than 85% of US households and more than 70% of those in Canada. The service has added new stores in recent months, including 7-Eleven and Sephora.

Bloomberg

Miniso, backed by Tencent, looks to raise about $560m in IPO

Retailer Miniso is looking to raise up to $562.4m in its initial public offering in the US, hot on the heels of numerous blockbuster listings this ...
Companies
1 day ago

Ruipeng pet clinics picks banks for IPO to value firm at $4.4bn

Boehringer Ingelheim and Tencent Holdings as investors took part in fundraising round
Companies
2 days ago

US curbs on Chinese payment apps could have global and political implications

US officials are mulling restricting the expansion of Ant Group’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay, but this could hinder US services trying to expand ...
World
8 hours ago

Almost everyone at SoftBank except founder Son opposes going private

It’s not clear whether the firm could raise the necessary financing, and such a complex deal could be a distraction
Companies
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Even high-end Woolworths customers default on ...
Companies
2.
Pick n Pay warns of big Covid-19 hit to earnings
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Finding a new home in Tsogo Sun rekindles ...
Companies / Property
4.
Anglo dangles carrot of exploration to fire up ...
Companies / Mining
5.
ArcelorMittal SA strongly opposes export tax on ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Palantir Technologies valued at $17.8bn in long-awaited debut

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Snowflake has biggest US IPO for software company on record

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.