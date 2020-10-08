Instacart valuation jumps to $17.7bn ahead of potential IPO

San Francisco — Investors pushed the value of Instacart to $17.7bn in a new private funding round, more than doubling the valuation of the grocery-delivery start-up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valiant Peregrine Fund and Daniel Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners, two existing investors in Instacart, led the round, the grocery start-up said Thursday. Instacart plans to use the $200m investment to develop its website, ad business and services for retail stores.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday Instacart was in talks with banks on a potential public listing.

Founded in 2012, the San Francisco-based company was initially something of a luxury service for people willing to pay a premium to avoid going to the grocery store. Its utility was transformed in March when the virus hit North America and drove a surge in demand for home delivery. Instacart suddenly surpassed milestones it had set for itself to reach in 2025.

In May, Instacart said it was on track to process more than $35bn in grocery sales in 2020.

The sudden growth brought challenges. Instacart workers staged strikes for expanded safety measures, and some found themselves competing with automated bots for orders. The company faced new competition from the likes of Uber Technologies’s Cornershop, which Instacart sued in July for intellectual property theft.

Instacart said it was available in more than 85% of US households and more than 70% of those in Canada. The service has added new stores in recent months, including 7-Eleven and Sephora.

Bloomberg