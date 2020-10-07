company comment
Media industry remains in crisis despite growing demand
Why is this essential service — so crucial to the socioeconomic running of a nation — still under such pressure?
At a time when essential-services companies such as technology and health care have seen their fortunes grow due to increased demand for health care and the enablement of a digital work-from-home life, the media industry has been much less fortunate.
The local media industry provides both an essential service in the form of news as well as entertainment, yet companies still fail to find sustainable business models for products whose demand is only growing.
