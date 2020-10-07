Companies

Grocery giant Tesco’s new boss has his work cut out to catch up with Ocado

CEO Ken Murphy has to narrow stock-market discount to online-only grocer that licenses technology

07 October 2020 - 15:56 Andrea Felsted
Tesco CEO Ken Murphy. Picture: REUTERS/PARSONS MEDIA
Tesco CEO Ken Murphy. Picture: REUTERS/PARSONS MEDIA

Ken Murphy, new CEO of Tesco, finds Britain’s biggest grocer in much better shape than his predecessor did when he took charge. It  prospered during the pandemic, helped by its big out-of-town stores and ability to ramp up online capacity much faster than its more fashionable internet competitor Ocado Group.

Taking the helm of a company in relatively decent health brings its own challenges. When Dave Lewis became CEO six years ago, he faced the worst crisis in Tesco’s 101-year history after an accounting black hole created a £250m profit shortfall. But it was obvious what he needed to do: right the ship, strengthen the balance sheet and fight the mounting threat of German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Murphy does not have such a clearly defined emergency mission. Tesco is chugging along nicely, forecasting on Wednesday that this year’s retail operating profit from continuing operations would probably be at least as good as last year’s. That’s despite the £725m extra cost to Tesco of managing the pandemic.

The new boss, a former senior executive at Walgreens Boots Alliance, still has much work to do — including narrowing Tesco’s stock market discount to Ocado, an online-only grocer that also licenses its technology to other giant supermarkets. This year, Tesco shares have slightly underperformed brick-and-mortar rivals such as J Sainsbury. 

Murphy says new fulfilment centres in big stores for online deliveries will be a game-changer for his company, helping it to chip away at Ocado’s position as web grocer of choice for Britain’s middle classes.

Elsewhere, there’s more value to be wrung out of the near £4bn purchase of wholesaler Booker in 2018. Tesco used Booker’s vehicle fleet to provide an extra 100,000 click-and-collect slots during the pandemic. Murphy will also have to make a call on whether to close or expand Tesco’s Jacks value chain.

And he could offload Tesco’s bank, which has never lived up to its promise. Murphy says there are no plans to sell the lender, but it’s an obvious source of cash if that were ever needed.

The chief criticism of Lewis is that he didn’t cut prices quickly enough to meet the threat of the German discount giants. Due to Aldi’s lack of a serious online business, Tesco has used the pandemic to win customers from it for the first time in a decade. This advantage will not last forever, particularly if the British economy deteriorates. Aldi UK said recently that it wouldn’t be beaten on price.

Murphy appears to be acutely aware of the need to keep his foot on the price-cutting pedal. And he has the balance sheet firepower to do this. Net debt including store leases fell slightly to £12.5bn in the first half, while Tesco generated free cash flow of £554m from its retail operations.

Eking out incremental sales growth and slogging it out daily with the no-frills supermarkets is hardly the stuff of retail management dreams, especially when compared with Lewis’s rescue job. But if Murphy can fine-tune Tesco — and use its strong cash generation to return even more capital to shareholders — they’ll forgive the lack of fireworks.

Bloomberg

Tesco to create 16,000 jobs to support online growth

Britain's largest supermarket says the roles will include  packers and  drivers as online sales boom amid the coronavirus pandemic
Companies
1 month ago

Asda’s buyers will face same challenge that caused Walmart about-turn

World’s largest retailer begins retreat, selling majority stake to buyout firm TDR Capital and Issa brothers
Companies
2 days ago

UK’s Issa brothers buy Asda with TDR Capital

Mohsin and Zuber Issa are taking Asda back under British ownership for the first time since 1999, when Walmart paid £6.7bn for it
Companies
4 days ago

Shoprite keeps focus on local operations

Shoprite plans to exit Nigeria and Kenya by the end of the year, citing their lack of profitability
Business
3 weeks ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Pick n Pay works behind the scenes to recover lost ground

The lighting-fast adaptation of a system to deliver essential food items instead of liquor is one of its successes
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Where 17 of SA’s top investment managers would invest R10m today

If you were given R10m to invest in a world turned upside-down by Covid, where would you put it? The FM asked some of SA’s top fund managers what ...
Features
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Even high-end Woolworths customers default on ...
Companies
2.
Altron wins R1.2bn court case against Tshwane
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Balwin’s share price jumps after Mooikloof Mega ...
Companies / Property
4.
African Bank on the hunt for acquisitions in bid ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Undersubscribed ARC Investments rights offer ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.