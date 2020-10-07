Companies

BHP backs away from Australian mining lobby group as it attacks Greens party

Responding to claims that the party will destroy mining jobs, a Greens party member said it will create more jobs in the new energy sector

07 October 2020 - 13:33 Melanie Burton
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Melbourne — BHP Group has suspended its membership of an Australian state mining lobby group that has campaigned against the Greens political party ahead of an election this month in coal-rich Queensland state.

Global miner South32 also said it has formally raised concerns with the group, the Queensland Resources Council (QRC), about campaigning aimed at a particular political party.

A third global miner, Anglo American Plc, is reviewing its membership, a source familiar with the matter said, seeking anonymity in the absence of authorisation to speak on the matter.

In a statement, BHP said it has expressed its opposition several times and formally requested withdrawal of the approach that targeted a political party before suspending its membership.

This week, the QRC, which groups 167 companies, stepped up its advocacy against the environment-focused Greens.

“The QRC is urging voters at this month’s state election to back a strong economic recovery after Covid-19 by putting job security first and the Greens last on their ballot paper,” it said on Monday.

Responding to BHP’s move, QRC president Brent Gunther said its board had thought carefully about campaigning against the Greens, as it believes the party will cut jobs for the resources sector.

“The resources industry will continue to support the economy and jobs of Queenslanders, despite the Greens wanting to shut the industry down,” Gunther, an MD at Intergen, which runs two coal-fired power plants in Queensland, said in a statement.

However, state Greens member Michael Berkman said the party supported more jobs in the mining industry, particularly for new energy minerals, in its push for a planned transition away from thermal coal and gas by 2030.

“The best job for a coal miner is another mining job,” he said.

Incumbent Labour leader Annastacia Palaszczuk is ahead in the polls, with a YouGov poll showing 52% support for her government ahead of the October 31 election in Queensland, against 48% for the conservative Liberal party. 

Reuters

Can Rio Tinto bounce back from sacred blunder Down Under?

Board-led investigation into the destruction of a sacred site exonerates everyone except Rio itself
Companies
3 weeks ago

Competition Commission gives nod to South32 deal

Sale will make Seriti Resources the largest supplier of coal to Eskom
Companies
1 month ago

Wesizwe Platinum halves output plans for 2020 as it hits Covid-19 hurdle

One of SA's rare new mines slashes output forecast as a consequence of the lockdown and a fatal accident at the Bakubung Platinum Mine
Companies
6 days ago

MC Mining hopes Covid’s end will boost its Makhado project

Owner of SA's only hard coking coal mine is looking for support from the government
Companies
1 week ago

MARK CUTIFANI: Mining, women and technology can help SA build back better

Forget about the 10 ‘wasted years’, there are encouraging green shoots that can serve as a catalyst for the next productive decade
Opinion
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Even high-end Woolworths customers default on ...
Companies
2.
Altron wins R1.2bn court case against Tshwane
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Balwin’s share price jumps after Mooikloof Mega ...
Companies / Property
4.
Undersubscribed ARC Investments rights offer ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
African Bank on the hunt for acquisitions in bid ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

BHP CEO bonus to be linked to being more climate friendly

Companies

BHP in R32bn bond buyback as profits soar on price rally

Companies / Mining

Gold, PGMs underpin SA mining in brutal year

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.