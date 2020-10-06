Top 10 gold producer created as Northern Star buys Saracen Mineral

Melbourne — Northern Star Resources agreed to buy smaller Australian rival Saracen Mineral Holdings to boost gold output amid surging prices and create a top 10 global producer with a market valuation of about A$16bn ($11.5bn).

Adding Saracen’s assets in Australia will put the company on track to produce two-million ounces a year from fiscal 2027 and deliver as much as A$2bn in operational savings, Perth-based Northern Star, the country’s second-largest gold miner, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The combination of the companies, which already jointly run Australia’s giant Super Pit, may mark a revival of major deal-making in the gold sector, which has ebbed since a two-year long spree to the end of 2019 that included Newmont’s mega-merger with Goldcorp.

Deals in the sector worth about $9.8bn have been completed, or agreed on, so far in 2020, compared with about $26bn in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Northern Star has added more than $1bn of acquisitions since August 2018, the data show.

“Between both portfolios we’ve got so many growth options. We’re not planning to divest anything and in fact we’re growing our production,” Northern Star executive chair Bill Beament said on an investor call. “We’ve got plenty of feed to keep our expanded processing plants going for decades to come.”

The producer will operate three clusters of assets, in the Kalgoorlie and Yandal regions of Western Australia and around the Pogo mine in Alaska, and be in a position to accelerate growth opportunities, according to the statement.

Collaboration between the two companies in 2020 at Kalgoorlie’s Super Pit, a site of gold production for more than 125 years, had shown the value of a broader combination, Saracen’s MD Raleigh Finlayson said on the call. “We’ve had try-before-you-buy here over the last nine months,” he said.

Spot gold prices touched a record in August, surging above $2,000/oz on increased geopolitical risks and as sliding US real yields enhanced the metal’s haven status. Bullion was little changed on Tuesday, trading at $1,912.76/oz as of 10.25am in Sydney.

Under the deal, Northern Star offered 0.3763 of its shares for every Saracen share, equivalent to A$5.20 a share, according to Bloomberg calculations. Saracen holders will also receive a special dividend of 3.8 Australian cents a share, according to the statement. Northern Star will own 64% of the new entity.

The boards of both companies have recommended the transaction, which is expected to be completed in February.

Northern Star’s CEO, Stuart Tonkin, will remain in his post, with Finlayson to act as MD for 12-18 months before taking on a corporate development role. Beament will remain in his position until July, when he will become nonexecutive chair.

